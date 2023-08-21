ECOWAS rejects 3-year transition plan by Niger junta government.

The military junta in Niger Republic’s proposed three-year power transition plan was rejected by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

ECOWAS will not consent to protracted transition periods in the area, according to Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

This was disclosed by the commissioner during an interview with BBC. According to him;

“Ecowas is not accepting any prolonged transition again in the region. They just have to get ready to hand over in the shortest possible time”

“The earlier they give power back to civilians and concentrate on their primary responsibility that is defending the territorial integrity of Niger, the better for them.”

He as well noted that the “military aspect is very much on”.

Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the junta in Niger, declared on television that the country would revert to civilian rule after a period of three years.

Tchiani stated that the guiding principles for the transition would be chosen within 30 days at a meeting that the junta would convene regarding the transition plan. He stated:

“Our ambition is not to confiscate power. The transition period will not exceed three years; meanwhile, political parties are urged to submit their vision for the transition within 30 days.”

The Junta commander also stated that Niger would defend itself against any outside involvement but did not seek a war.

“If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think,” he warned.

“Sanctions are not conceived with the aim of finding a solution but to bring us to our knees and humiliate us.”