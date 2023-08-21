Wike resumes office as FCT Minister

Nyesom Wike, the newly appointed minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), commenced work on Monday (August 21, 2023) and issued a warning that he will “step on toes” while carrying out his duties to reinstate Abuja’s masterplan.

This he made known in a brief with newsmen in his new office.

He gave inhabitants of the FCT assurances about his efforts to combat crime and impose land development regulations.

“We are ready to provide logistics to all the security agencies to do their work.

“When I provide the necessary tools [to the security agencies] I don’t want any excuses.

“What we want is results, and that must be done. If we don’t safeguard this place, then we’re in problem.

“Look at people stealing manholes and this and that. Who is responsible? Where are the security people? So something must be done to curtail this.

VIDEO: Houses of people distorting Abuja master plan will go down, says Wike 📽️: TVCNews pic.twitter.com/OQwGrFDHuL — TheCable (@thecableng) August 21, 2023

“The issue of security is the aim for us. Mr President has told me, whatever is required, we must make sure Abuja is safe.

“We are not going to tolerate the issue of markets everywhere. No, we cannot tolerate it. Yes I know that things are difficult, but it doesn’t mean you must cause crisis for other people,” Wike stated.

The minister also warned land racketeers, saying: “If you know you have developed where you’re not supposed to develop, your house must go down.”

He further warned ground rent defaulters of breaching covenants and urged those who have been issued Certificates of Occupancy (CofOs) to develop their lands as they “accommodate criminals in uncompleted buildings.”

“I will step on toes, the big and mighty, I will step on your toes if you’re doing things wrong,” Wike declared.