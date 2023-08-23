USAfrica: Bianca Ojukwu, Jean Pillard address American Veterans of Igbo Descent

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) has concluded its annual national conference, which took place from 19th-20th August 2023, at the Renaissance in Dallas, Texas.

The theme focused on “The Life and Liberty of our People Ndigbo in Nigeria.”

The event, USAfrica and USAfricaLive.com have been informed, was a congregation of American citizens (men and women) of Igbo extraction who are serving military officers and veterans who have served honorably in various branches of the United States Military at different times, in different conflicts and theatres of war. Some of the attendees are AVID associates as well as other attendees from other parts of the United States and Nigeria .

The keynote address was delivered by Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu. Ambassador Jean Okechukwu Pillard also addressed the conference.

The event featured the AVID Annual Report, presentations by distinguished speakers from various segments of society, diplomatic corps, international committees on Nigeria, and investitures on exemplary officers and cultural performances.