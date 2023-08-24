USAfrica: America and the challenge of Trump. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Chido Nwangwu. Follow on Twitter @Chido247

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED”, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump wrote on his poorly-rated social media network, Truth Social. Thursday— as in today, August 24, 2023. Prior to his appearance, his bond was set at $200,000.

He says it as loud and as often as the opportunities come that he is facing persecution by his partisan opponents! He belittles and insults the U.S. Justice Department and State officials who are taking him on at the law courts.

Hence, it was not surprising, however reckless it will seem that the consistently controversial Trump minimized the four criminal indictments against him as “trivia, nonsense, bulls***” during an interview with the equally controversial conservative commentator Tucker Carlson who worked for Fox News, until recently when he was fired…. Trump, obviously snubbed Republican primaries voters and sought to divert the attention from the Fox News Republican primary debate on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

He justified in his mind his decision to skip the day’s Republican National Committee’s presidential debate in Milwaukee, by arguing “the public knows who I am.”

A reflection of Carlson’s over -the-top style was on display when he wondered to Trump “Don’t they have to kill you now?…. They could indict you 20 times and you’re not going to lose the Republican primary because of it.” Trump played the innocent choir boy, as he stated: “It’s horrible when you look at what they’re doing.”

Though subject to a bond condition that restricts him from threatening those involved in the case, Trump kept up his criticism of District Attorney Fani Willis and her indictment naming him and 18 other defendants.

Carlson repeatedly pushed Trump to answer whether he thought Democrats were ramping up political and legal attacks against him, asking the former president what he thought his political opponents would do to keep him from winning the presidential election in 2024.

Trump’s surrender to Fulton County authorities in Georgia on Thursday, and his release from custody was handled under an agreed-upon set of conditions, ordered by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. Trump is prohibited from any action or anything a judge could consider as an effort to intimidate co-defendants or witnesses or “otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

Accordingly, too, Trump “shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature” against any co-defendant, witness or victim, the community or property in the community.

“The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” reads the bond order.

In the history of the United States, it is the first time a sitting or former Commander-in-Chief has faced federal charges as revealed in the unsealed and detailed reports.

Trump has turned 77 years old; he was born on June 14, 1946). He served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Some people believe former President Trump should be a different, more measured and sober person after this latest experience.

Permit me to reiterate one of the key points I made about these extraordinary period of American history and government: Without any doubt, these are risky, perilous and slippery times for Trump. There’s no anarchy in the land or warfare across these United States of America, because the unusual events of the indictment of this immediate former President or any Governor. The issues are challenged and tried through the courts of the land. The big lesson for many countries in the world, especially in Nigeria and African continent, is that regardless of its evident imperfections, the rule of law is important and primary, no matter who you are! President or pauper! Although there are institutional disadvantages weighing down on the capacities of African-Americans, minorities and financially challenged communities regarding the justice system and court processes.

I still believe that America’s real strength rests on the prudent balance of the constitutional assignment of roles and the moral clarity and courage to execute obligations with a certain sense of fairness and principles.



•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2023 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity., is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. Follow him on Twitter @Chido247