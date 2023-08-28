Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie allegedly “cheated” with his bodyguard and chef.

Are the reports about Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie cheating on him and later filing for divorce true?

Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Elaine Harvey Cheated On Him With His Bodyguard & Personal Chef & Filed For Divorce?

Steve is one of the most well-known and beloved hosts, comedians, and actors, who has worked on many reality shows. He never fails to bring smiles to his fans’ faces and crack jokes when on stage with a mic in his hand.

The TV host has also solved his fans’ problems including their families, but now, he is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. It was recently reported that Marjorie has filed for divorce, but a new report says it is all fake.

Harvey began his career as a standup comedian in the early 80s and since then, has come a long way. His popularity has no bounds and so does the viewership of the shows he hosts. Since 1981, Harvey has been married thrice and has had seven children. He was first married to Marcia Harvey for four years and later tied the knot with Mary Lee Harvey in 1996. When they parted ways in 2005, the host got married to Marjorie in 2007.

By the end of August 26, Steve Harvey was trending on Twitter for two reasons.

One was his tweet asking fans to name a comedian that does not make them laugh. The host revealed that it was a step taken by his social media manager for engagement and added that he has fired the person responsible for tweeting such a thing. On the other hand, a new report claimed some setbacks in Steve and Marjorie’s marital life.

The report that the Daytime Emmy Award-winning star is being divorced is fake news. Steve Harvey’s close friend Senator Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian businessman took to his Instagram handle to claim that the news about the Steve Marjorie’s split is fake. He wrote, “Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate. We experience this practically every day and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Him and He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best.”

