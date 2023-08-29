USAfrica: Spain’s Soccer presidents tell its chief Rubiales to resign for unsolicited kiss of player at WWC 2023

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Several members of the Spanish Football Federation have asked the FIFA-suspended national president Luis Rubiales to resign.

The RFEF stated on August 28, 2023, that “After the latest developments and the unacceptable behavior that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the president’s request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF.”

The embattled soccer executive’s most referenced behavior at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, is his forced, unwelcome kissing of the captain and player on the lips during the award of champions ceremony with Spain.

USAfricaLive.com notes that there’s been intense international condemnation of the incident.