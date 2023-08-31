Nigeria and UN strengthen partnership on counter terrorism

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), on behalf of the Federal Government, and the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT), have signed Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) to further counterterrorism activities in the nation.

In a statement, Mr. Zakari Mijinyawa, Head of Strategic Communications at ONSA, stated that the MoUs were signed on Wednesday (August 30, 2023) in Abuja.

The documents, in accordance with Mijinyawa, support Nigeria’s collaborative efforts with the international community in combatting the global menace of terrorism, which continues to be one of the most complicated threats to the peace, security, and stability of nations all over the world.

He said the parties also promised to keep working together to find, gather, and share lessons learned and excellent practices, as well as to explore new prospects through encouraging partnership and communication through the creation of capacity building activities.

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, was quoted in the announcement as stating that the two MoUs marked a significant turning point in solidifying Nigeria’s collaboration with UNOCT for increased joint counterterrorism activities.

Retired Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa, National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), acted as Ribadu’s representative.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, was also quoted as saying that the MoUs envisioned further cooperation in a number of areas, including preventing terrorist travel, preventing the financing of terrorism, enhancing border and maritime security, and providing counterterrorism training in Nigeria.