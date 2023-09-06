USAfrica: Tinubu’s forfeiture of $460,000 in the U.S  on drug-narcotics funds does not disqualify him, says Nigeria’s election Court

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Bola Tinubu’s forfeiture of $460,000 in the U.S on drug-narcotics funds in the Chicago area does not disqualify him, says Nigeria’s election Court

Nigeria elections court Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has also ruled on the issue and consequence of Bola Tinubu’s alleged involvement in and profiting from drug-narcotics funds.

Lead panelist for the PEPC, Justice Haruna Tsammani has said the judgement of the U.S District in Northern Illinois which ordered the forfeiture of Tinubu’s $460,000 in a drugs-related case was in civil proceedings in which Tinubu was not a party.

The PEPC maintained that since Tinubu has been able to enter and exit the U.S, suggests Tinubu has no criminal case.

Justice Tsammani held that the petitioners failed to provide credible evidence to show that Tinubu was arraigned, took a plea or was sentenced or fined in any criminal suit in the US.

“The order of forfeiture in Exhibit P5 on which the petitioners have relied does not qualify as a sentence of fine for an offence involving dishonesty or fraud within the confabulation of Section 137(d) of the 1999 constitution.”

The decisions in the separate cases challenging President Bola Tinubu’s INEC declaration as the winner of the disputed February 2023 election — filed by the Nigerian People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its 2023 flag bearer former VP Atiku Abubakar, the suit by the Labour Party and its flag bearer Peter Obi, and another by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) party — are being announced/broadcast live on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

USAfricaLive.com notes that the influential Tinubu who contested under the banner of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) has been challenged by the other parties for allegations of fraud, misrepresentations, falsehoods, lacking the required qualifications to contest for President of Nigeria and allegations about international crimes including financial transactions.