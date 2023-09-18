BUSINESS

Fuel price in Kenya reach a record high of all time

The cost of fuel in Kenya hit a record high on Friday (September 15, 2023) after the energy regulator revised pump prices, adding to the economic hardship facing millions of people.

The announcement by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has brought the retail price of a litre of petrol to an unprecedented more than 200 Kenyan shillings ($1.36).

Kenyans already face a harsh cost of living crisis with rising prices for many staple goods, a raft of new taxes and a plunging shilling.

Under the price regime that took effect Friday and will remain in force until October 14, a litre of petrol in the capital Nairobi has risen by almost 17 shillings to 211.64 shillings ($1.44), while diesel will cost 200.99 shillings.

According to media sources, the Matatu Owners Association announced a 20 percent statewide rise in matatu fares, the minibuses that the vast majority of Kenyans rely on for transportation.

Government ministers have placed some of the blame for the increase in crude prices to 10-month highs on the reduction in oil output announced earlier this month by major exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Energy Minister Davis Chirchir told the parliamentary energy committee, “There isn’t much we can do… the pain is heavy, and it won’t be easy.

Kenya experienced a number of anti-government demonstrations earlier this year.

