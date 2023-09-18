AFRICA

Congo denies claims of attempted coup

Congo denies claims of attempted coup

Congo-Brazzaville President Denis Nguesso
The Congo-Brazzaville government has denied reports of a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso, who has been in power for 39 years.

It follows unconfirmed social media reports that the military was trying to oust the 79-year-old leader, who is currently in New York for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“The government denies this fake news,” Information Minister Thierry Moungalla posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (September 17, 2023).

“We reassure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to go about their activities calmly.”

The government’s website also posted a statement denying the coup attempt reports.

There has been a wave of coups across Africa in recent months, with the most recent one in the neighbouring Gabon, where the military seized power in January.

Mr Nguesso rose to power in the oil-producing central African country in a military coup in 1979.

He lost Congo’s first multi-party elections in 1992 but regained power in 1997 after a civil war.

The Congolese leader is the third-longest serving president in Africa, after Equatorial Guinean Teodoro Obiang and Cameroonian Paul Biya.

Popular News
