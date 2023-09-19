Nigeria seeks to faster economic ties with South Africa

In order to advance economic cooperation between the two greatest economies in Africa, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in New York, according to a statement released by his spokesperson on Monday.

According to a joint statement, the two African leaders met before the UN General Assembly, which is set to begin this week.

According to Tinubu, both nations may work together in the mining and telecommunications sectors to “deliver jobs” in a way that is mutually beneficial to both parties.

“We can collaborate in a mutually beneficial way that enriches our populations,” Tinubu said, adding that both countries can cooperate in the mining and telecommunications industries to help “deliver jobs”.

Tinubu has started Nigeria’s most daring changes in decades, eliminating a well-liked but expensive gasoline subsidy and easing restrictions on foreign exchange trading. With record debt, sluggish growth, and double-digit inflation, he has vowed to revitalize the economy.

Tinubu’s “brave” economic changes were praised by President Ramaphosa, who also committed South Africa to exploring new opportunities for engagement with Nigeria.

“We are two major economies on our continent, and it is important that we deepen economic ties, particularly in light of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement,” Ramaphosa said.