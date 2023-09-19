USAfrica: Nigeria’s Foreign Policy, Tinubu and the Western world. By Nnamdi Elekwachi

Exclusive and Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has joined other world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly 78th session. At this UNGA 78, in New York, he is expected to contribute to global discourse while wooing foreign investors.

It marks a watershed in his diplomatic outings, especially as he will be delivering his first speech statement, being a newcomer. It will enable him to hold talks with world leaders, including presidents of South Africa, Brazil, European Union Commission.

The UNGA provides opportunities to discuss with owners of major businesses and global brands, energy experts, tech gurus and other major players in the global business community.

Tinubu’s scheduled UNGA sidelines talk with President Joe Biden of the United States is important. There are several issues some of which have been raised here on USAfricaLive.com, in the insightful article What will Biden tell Tinubu, in New York? By Chido Nwangwu

USAfrica has reported that the Biden-Tinubu brief chat will focus on the implications and danger of the coup d’etats happening across the west and central regions of the African continent and what Nigeria’s role would be, going forward.

Tinubu has been having quite a number of diplomatic outings, recently. From India, where he was Prime Minister Nerandra Modi’s guest at the just-concluded G-20 Summit to United Arab Emirates, UAE where he met President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and had a dialogue aimed at relaxing the diplomatic row between both countries.

At UNGA 78, Nigeria’s is expected to support issues like climate change, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), economic inequalities and other items on the agenda.

Tinubu’s call for a fairer and inclusive world at the G-20 summit was proper.

The issue of military coups, however, are making Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana among the increasingly sought-after African countries by the West whose mining interests and assets, including businesses and military bases, are to be safeguarded.

The key question is whether the leader of the most populous black nation (Nigeria) will be committed fully to his country’s and Africa’s core interests or be pressured into the role of a pawn in the power gaming board of the West