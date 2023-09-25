Ghanaians protest over economic hardship

Ghanaians protest over bad government with placards reading Ghana deserves better, we are tired of being voting machines or people equals power, protestors rallied in Accra.

On Saturday, September 23, the three-day #Occupy Julorbi House protest came to a conclusion. Demonstrators marched for political change and economic reform in the rain and the sun.

“We are only being Ghanaians. All we need is food, water, clothes. We want to be able to take care of our mothers and our fathers, leading member and youth activist-democracy hub, Debora Enyonam Dabor told a crowd.

Police blocked protesters’ path to Golden Jubilee House, the seat of government, despite their determination.

On September 21, the police used excessive force as a first response, detaining over 50 protesters, including journalists.

“Let president Akuffo-Addo and the Ghana police service be told that anytime anyone resists peaceful change, violence change would occasion. We don’t want to engage in violence, but if they push us to the wall, we have no other option,” political activist Bernard Mornah said.

The protest has its roots in the “Fix the Country” movement, which emerged in 2021.

Even though the Occupy Jubilee House protests have not received an official response from Ghana’s government, their organizer from Democracy Hub persisted.

“At the end of this path there is prosperity and liberty,” Oliver Barker Vormawor promised.

“Liberty that the founding generation promised us. But we must not relent because the forces that seeks the downfall of this republic are alive and well. They control the institutions of government, they control the court, they control the police force, they control the military; but they cannot control the street.”

“We have shown them that when every institution of this country is captured and co-opted and has lost its voice, the street would speak loud and louder than any point in time…”

He told the crowd the “battle to win back the soul of” Ghana was still raging in order to change course in the path “of moral decay that [our] leaders have put [the] country on”.

The campaign kicked off while President Nana Akufo-Addo was in New York for the UN General Assembly.