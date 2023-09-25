Mali’s junta government delays February presidential election

On Monday (September 25, 2023), the Mali junta government said it expects a delay in the proposed February 2024 presidential election, which was intended to restore civilian rule in the country.

According to government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga, the two rounds, which were initially scheduled for February 4 and February 18, 2024, “will be slightly postponed for technical reasons.”

According to him, these reasons include concerns related to adopting a new constitution this year and a review of the election lists.

He also brought up a disagreement with the French firm Idemia, which the junta claims is associated with the census procedure.

“The new dates for the presidential election will be communicated later,” Maiga said.

Ref: AFP