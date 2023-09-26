On MohBad, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh admonishes Pastor Bakare on his criticism of lifestyle of late singer

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet/

Nigeria’s Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has admonished the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, over his critical comments about the “lifestyle” of recently dead, very young singer, popularly known as MohBad. His birth name is Ilerioluwa Aloba.

Peaceful protests in Lagos and especially in the southwest of Nigeria quickly followed the news that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023 in Lagos at age 27. The Nigerian Police and some of the country’s security services are investigating his death.

Bakare on September 24, 2023, at a church event said Mohbad died in the prime of his youth due to the type of people he associated with.

Bakare who is also based in Lagos made his comments in Leicester, United Kingdom, recalled that

“My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know MohBad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27?

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth.

“I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is MohBad a good name? Moh Bad.”

Tontoh told Bakare who is also a politician with Nigeria’s APC to

“Preach your gospel and leave (MohBad’s) name out of your ministration. I don’t respect old age, I respect the wisdom you exhibit at old age.”

Tontoh’s reaction came through her verified Instagram page on Monday, September 25, 2023: “Dear pastor Tunde, @thetbakareiknow, When your colleagues are caught with their pants down in unholy sexual activities, we never hear your voice, you never speak nor preach about them.

“It comes to the death of a boy who is old enough to be your last born and you say “HE REAPED THE REWARD OF HIS ACTIONS. What Actions? Please please please KEEP THE SAME ENERGY with your corrupted colleagues as you just did today.”

She added that her response to the pastor is restrained due to one reason:

“It’s the anointing of God upon your head that’s making me not go off on this… comment of yours. I have learnt over the years that if you have nothing nice to say, Keep mute….”