BUSINESS

Kenya’s annual inflation rate increased to 6.8% in September.

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Kenya's annual inflation rate increased to 6.8% in September.

According to data released on Friday (September 29, 2023) by the statistics office, Kenya’s inflation (KECPI=ECI) increased slightly in September as prices grew across all industries.

According to a release from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, annual inflation was 6.8% in September, up from 6.7% a month earlier, and monthly inflation was 1%, up from -0.1% a month earlier.

The preferred inflation range for Kenya’s government in the medium term is 2.5%-7.5%.

The nation’s Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority announced that gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices would increase in the middle of September.

In the east African country, where kerosene is widely used for cooking and lighting in homes as well as for transportation, power generation, and agriculture, fuel costs have a significant impact on inflation.

You Might Also Like

Zimbabwe mine accident: six killed, 15 trapped underground – State TV

Gabonese ousted president’s wife charged with money laundering and corruption

Elections not a priority – Burkina Faso junta

Africa gets World Bank approval of $365m for advancing girls and women empowerment

US imposes sanctions on former minister of Sudan and two companies supporting the paramilitary force

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Zimbabwe mine accident: six killed, 15 trapped underground - State TV Zimbabwe mine accident: six killed, 15 trapped underground – State TV
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights