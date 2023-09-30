Kenya’s annual inflation rate increased to 6.8% in September.

According to data released on Friday (September 29, 2023) by the statistics office, Kenya’s inflation (KECPI=ECI) increased slightly in September as prices grew across all industries.

According to a release from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, annual inflation was 6.8% in September, up from 6.7% a month earlier, and monthly inflation was 1%, up from -0.1% a month earlier.

The preferred inflation range for Kenya’s government in the medium term is 2.5%-7.5%.

The nation’s Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority announced that gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices would increase in the middle of September.

In the east African country, where kerosene is widely used for cooking and lighting in homes as well as for transportation, power generation, and agriculture, fuel costs have a significant impact on inflation.