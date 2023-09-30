Zimbabwe mine accident: six killed, 15 trapped underground – State TV

At the Bay Horse mine in Chegutu, Zimbabwe, 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of the capital Harare, a ground collapse claimed the lives of six miners, according to state media on Friday (September 29, 2023).

A further 15 miners remained trapped down, according to ZBC TV, and rescue efforts were in progress. By Friday (September 29, 2023) night, six dead had been removed from the mine.

34 miners were trapped underground when the mine collapsed on Friday morning GMT. 21 miners were still stuck beneath, according to ZBC, despite the fact that 13 were able to escape.