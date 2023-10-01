USAfrica: Festus Okere elected chairman of World Igbo Congress

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Sir (Dr.) Festus Okere, a specialist in human resources management, has been elected Chairman of the World Igbo Congress.

The election took place during the convention of the organization, the first week of September 2023, at the Marriot Perimeter Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The event had the esteemed attendance of the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (CFR), and other dignitaries.

Okere, who has earned his reputation as a reliable and effective community leader, told USAfricaLIVE.com, “By God’s grace, I am committed to leading the World Igbo Congress to greater outcomes and to enhance the organization’s clout. My team will relentlessly serve our community and people.”

Elected with Chairman Festus Okere are:

• Chigozie Basil Onwukwe, Vice Chairman

• Sir Chris Ogara, Secretary General

• Dr. Humphrey Ihejirika, Assistant General Secretary

• Hardy Ogene, Treasurer

• Chief Chuba Boniface Chibueze, Chief Whip.

Sir Okere is the Founder and CEO of FEROC Contacts International, an organization based in Texas and involved in Business Consulting, Trading, and Procurements. He held leadership positions in several organizations, including: Personnel Director for JOS Okeke, M.D. PA, Inc; Board Chairman of ZIMAC, Inc.; Director of Chris Oil, Inc.; Vice Chairman of Policy Council, Project HeadStart (Harris County, TX); Chairman of Pastoral Council, Finance Administrative Board, and the Stewardship Council at the St. Albert of Trapani Parish.

He has served, variously, as founding President of his local organization in Houston, Nzuko Ngor Okpala, Inc.; President Emeritus, Igbo People’s Congress, Houston, TX; Treasurer and Vice Chairman of the World Igbo Congress.

Sir Okere added that he is committed to unifying the

various communities and strengthening their collective voice and impact in the

Diaspora and in Nigeria.

The following are the members of his team:

Speaking after the election, the WIC Chairman said that “Revitalizing and advancing the sectors crucial to Igbo development and survival requires

political reengineering, social transformation, values reorientation, educational reform, and economic

empowerment.”Dr. J.O.S Okeke was chosen as the founding Chairman, and the late Dr. Kemnagum Ken Okorie became the founding Secretary-General of the WIC.

The organization has continued to elect its top leadership.

Sir Okere has promised “a people-oriented style of servant leadership for the next three years (2023-2026).

His educational experiences, background in organizational leadership and accomplishments in business, community and civic responsibilities seem to have prepared him for the task and challenges of leading the WIC.

– By Chido Nwangwu, Founder of USAfricaLive.com follow him @chido247