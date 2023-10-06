INSIGHT

How Uzoatu discovered America. By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

How Uzoatu discovered America. By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Before Columbus,

I, Uzoatu

Son of Umugama-Umuchu

Discovered America

And put United

Into the States

From Alaska

To the Zoo

Whence I escaped,

An apeman

Laden with verbal terrorism!

Now the word is out

In drones of terror

For Yankee land

Of the cowboy fancy

In films of fluff

Never cultured

Until my bombing advent

In an underwear of horror

To put History

With a capital H

Where it fatally belongs:

The Fiction shelf.

Uzoatu, contributing editor of USAfricaonline.com and CLASSmagazine (Houston) is based in Lagos Nigeria. A poet and author was the 1989 Distinguished Visitor at the Graduate School of Journalism, University of Western Ontario, Canada and was nominated for the Caine Prize for African Writing in 2008 for his short story “Cemetery of Life” published in Wasafiri magazine, London. ©️ Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

