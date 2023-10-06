How Uzoatu discovered America. By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.
Before Columbus,
I, Uzoatu
Son of Umugama-Umuchu
Discovered America
And put United
Into the States
From Alaska
To the Zoo
Whence I escaped,
An apeman
Laden with verbal terrorism!
Now the word is out
In drones of terror
For Yankee land
Of the cowboy fancy
In films of fluff
Never cultured
Until my bombing advent
In an underwear of horror
To put History
With a capital H
Where it fatally belongs:
The Fiction shelf.
Uzoatu, contributing editor of USAfricaonline.com and CLASSmagazine (Houston) is based in Lagos Nigeria. A poet and author was the 1989 Distinguished Visitor at the Graduate School of Journalism, University of Western Ontario, Canada and was nominated for the Caine Prize for African Writing in 2008 for his short story “Cemetery of Life” published in Wasafiri magazine, London. ©️ Uzor Maxim Uzoatu