Gabon’s junta leader Nguema appoints new parliament

General Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon’s coup leader, appointed members of a new national legislature and senate on Saturday (Oct. 7, 20230) for the interim period ahead of the scheduled elections on an undetermined date.

After more than 55 years of Bongo family dominance, military and police officials joined forces on August 30 to stage a bloodless takeover that was supported by politicians, civil society, and the general people.

The new government has vowed to arrange free elections and restore civilian rule at a time to be decided during a “national dialogue.”

The military expressed its desire for elections to occur between April and June 2024.

A government official gave out on national television the 98 names of the new parliament’s members, some of whom were supporters of deposed president Ali Bongo Ondimba and others from opposition parties.

For the transitional period, the military had already established a civilian administration with Raymond Ndong Sima as prime minister. Sima had previously held the office before rising to prominence as a key opposition figure under Bongo.

A national transition council made up of army officers who hold the same ministries as the ministers is required to collaborate with the administration.

Despite having legislative authority under Bongo, the parliament was only able to approve the programs of the ruling party.

When his father Omar Bongo passed away in 2009 after nearly 42 years in office, Ali Bongo, 64, assumed control.

Bongo was abruptly removed from power just moments after being declared the winner of the contentious elections in August.

Many viewed it as an act of liberation from the Bongo dynasty, which has left a small portion of the 2.3 million people living in luxury while a third of the population struggles to make ends meet.