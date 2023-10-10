France begins withdrawal of its troops from Niger

Following a directive from the organizers of the July coup that overthrew the pro-Paris president, France has started to remove its troops from Niger, the military announced Tuesday (Oct. 10, 2023).

The French chief of staff’s spokesman revealed that “the first troops have left,” corroborating a statement made by the Niger army on Monday (Oct. 9, 2023) that the 1,400-person French contingent would start departing on Tuesday (Oct. 10, 2023), escorted by Niger forces.

The move occurred a day after Niger’s military officials announced that a first convoy of French troops will depart the West African country after the coup leaders ordered them out.

According to a demand made by the coup organizers, French President Emmanuel Macron, who had intended to make Niger a particular ally, announced in September that the troops would leave “by the end of the year.”

The commanding generals in Niger had sought the departure of approximately 1,400 French troops not long after taking over at the end of July.

Macron complied with the junta’s demands and in the face of strong anti-French sentiment in the former colony when it came to removing France’s ambassador and troops from Niger.

The French troops were stationed in Niger as part of a larger campaign to combat Islamists throughout the Sahel. However, since the new leadership started demanding their withdrawal, French troops have had to deal with unstable food supplies and persistent anti-French protests outside the Niamey base.

Algeria made the decision to “postpone” its mediation attempts to find a solution to the Niger conflict, which marked the beginning of the French retreat.

The Niger’s new leaders stated earlier this month that the duration of a return to civilian administration will be decided by a “inclusive national” discourse.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, the new strongman of Niger, had declared shortly after taking office that a transition period would continue no longer than three years.

