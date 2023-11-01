Users can now solve mathematics and physics problems through search – Google

Google, the search engine behemoth, announced that it has improved its Lens and Search functions to allow users to answer any physics or math problems.

Google announced the changes in a blog post and stated that users can now receive assistance with word issues, beginning with numerous basic concepts from high school physics, thanks to developments in its massive language models.

It was claimed that this experience would assist users in recognizing known and unknown values and in knowing which formulas to employ and when.

While the AI-powered Google Search update will benefit students, examiners may find a new obstacle to overcome since students have been employing big language models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to design exams and assessments.

Google’s Product Lead, Rob Wong, while announcing the updates, said:

“Whether you’re delving into a math textbook or turning to Search to get more context on a complicated physics problem, it can sometimes be hard to describe exactly what you’re looking for. Take that intricate biology concept or pesky geometry problem, for example. With new features across Search and Lens, you can now visualize STEM-related concepts and figure out which equation to use by browsing for them in a more natural and intuitive way.

“It can feel frustrating when you are trying to solve a math problem and aren’t quite sure what the next step should be. Now, when you look up the problem on Search, you will be able to get even more help on subjects like trigonometry and calculus. Simply type your equation or integral into the Search bar, or take a picture with Lens, to see a step-by-step explanation and solution. You can also type “math solver” to give the experience a try on desktop and coming soon, on mobile.”

According to Wong, finding assistance with geometry difficulties on Search is particularly difficult since these problems are frequently more difficult to explain in words alone. This makes them different from calculus and physics problems.

“Say you are tasked with finding the area of a triangle, and all you are given is a diagram of the triangle as well as measurements of two of the sides. Without being able to take a picture of the problem, it’s hard to put into words what you need help with.

“Now, instead of trying to come up with a written query that describes your visual problem, you can use Lens on certain triangle problems, to interpret both the visual and the text components of the problem, and generate a step-by-step explanation of how to solve it,” he said.

Apart from problem-solving, Google recently introduced new 3D models on Search, enabling users to explore interactive diagrams pertaining to about 1,000 subjects, including astronomy, physics, chemistry, biology, and more.

In 2021, Google debuted 3D models, releasing illustrations for over 200 themes in physics, chemistry, biology, and anatomy.