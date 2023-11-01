AFRICA

Abduction of opposition Zimbabwe MP sparks reaction

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Abduction of opposition Zimbabwe MP sparks reaction

A Zimbabwean opposition lawmaker was abducted by unknown armed men on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, assaulted, and then dumped about 50 km north of the capital Harare, members of his party said.

Takudzwa Ngadziore, 25, one of the youngest legislators for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) posted a live video on Facebook showing a man running toward him with a rifle before it cut off after seven seconds.

He was later found near mine shafts in the village of Mazowe naked, badly assaulted and injected with an unknown substance, said CCC chief whip in parliament Amos Chibaya.

“Ngadziore was this morning on his way to parliament abducted and tortured at gunpoint,” Chibaya told Reuters, calling it an example of “surging politically motivated violence”.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi confirmed the abduction and said a police report would be filed.

Contacted for comment, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said: “I am yet to get that report.”

Zimbabwe’s government spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The incident came barely two months after the abduction of a CCC councilor, Womberaishe Nhende, who has since fled the country.

Zimbabwe’s opposition parties have been calling for a fresh election since President Emmerson Mnangagwa secured a second term in office.

Despite flagging irregularities in the electoral process, a Southern African Development Community (SADC) extraordinary summit on Tuesday formally endorsed the results.
Ref: Reuters

You Might Also Like

Islamic State terrorists kill 17 in Nigeria for failing to pay ‘cattle tax’

USAfrica: It is Finished. By Suyi Ayodele

Niger’s economy in tatters, aftermath of coup

USAfrica: Alumni as the nucleus of University development. By Uche Nworah

USAfrica: To the legendary Prof. Ben Nwabueze, world-class constitutional lawyer. By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Islamic State terrorists kill 17 in Nigeria for failing to pay 'cattle tax’ Islamic State terrorists kill 17 in Nigeria for failing to pay ‘cattle tax’
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights