POLITICS

President Bola Tinubu heads for Saudi-Africa summit today

President Bola Tinubu heads for Saudi-Africa summit today

In order to attend the Saudi-African Summit, which is set to take place in Riyadh on November 10 and 11, 2023, President Bola Tinubu depart for  Saudi Arabia on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The Special Advisor to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, provided this information in an official press release.

As to the release, President Tinubu will have the chance to strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the summit in order to draw in further foreign direct investment.

Furthermore, the Saudi-Africa Summit will offer a forum for talks on important issues pertaining to bolstering political coordination, tackling regional security challenges, and encouraging cooperative action.

The creation of new energy solutions locally and the facilitation of economic transformation through research are among the other topics that are anticipated to be covered at the summit. These topics are all intended to increase cross-sectoral investment collaboration between the two areas.

A number of ministries and senior political appointees to the President’s administration will accompany him. Tomorrow, President Tinubu will travel to Saudi Arabia accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Finance. The Minister of Education is Professor Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Finance is Wale Edun, and the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is Mallam Jalal Arabi.

The President will be accompanied by additional high-ranking government officials, such as Dr. Betty Edu, the Coordinating Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; Senator Abubakar Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser; and Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

The statement said that after the Saudi-Africa Summit is over, the President will return to his residence in Abuja.

Ref: Statehouse press

 

