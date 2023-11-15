How Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel defines jihadists’ genocides against Nigerian Christians. By Nwankwo T. Nwaezeigwe

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nwankwo T. Nwaezeigwe, PhD (Odogwu of Ibusa), Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka; and Leader, International Coalition against Christian Genocide in Nigeria.

“If you want peace destroy Hamas! If you want security destroy Hamas! If you want a future for Israel, for Palestine, the Middle East, destroy Hamas!” These were the words of the enigmatic Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in response to the prospect of long-term peace in the Middle East against the background of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Whether Netanyahu is morally right or wrong in the above assertion can only be justified in the context of Hamas’ ideological contraption (which seeks) the extermination of the Jews as a people and Israel as a country.

On October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorists, the counterparts of what we have today in Nigeria as Boko Haram, ISWAP, Muslim Bandits and Muslim Fulani herdsmen, burst into Southern Israel and brutally murdered 1, 200 Israeli civilians, mainly young people attending a religious social party event, old men and women and children in their homes, including some military personnel. Some 240 others were taken hostage and marched into the Gaza Strip amid shouts of “Allahu Akbar” followed by mass celebrations on the streets of Gaza City with public dehumanization of some Israeli hostages.

No civilized nation worth its sovereign integrity and having utmost sense of responsibility, moral credibility and passion for the security of lives and property of her citizens, nay Israel would have permitted such heinous crime against humanity go unpunished without maximum punitive force; except of course such country as Nigeria, where the lives of her citizens have lower values than Muslim Fulani cattle and, death is as cheap as slaughtering chicken for daily menu.

Israel’s current war against Hamas is therefore not only morally justified in international law but a necessity founded on the principles of natural law of survival against avowed threat of extermination from the face of the earth by Hamas. It is not only a model necessary for the extermination of the current brutal killings of indigenous Nigerian Christians by Fulani-inspired Islamic insurgents, but a clarion call for Nigerian Christians who are currently under siege to rise up from their iniquitous slumber caged in moral slavery and decapitated by spiritual idiocy.

Article seven (7) of the Charter of Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya (Islamic Resistance Movement) otherwise known as Hamas reads in part:

“The time will not come until Muslims will fight the Jews (and kill them); until the Jews hide behind rocks and trees, which will cry: 0 Muslim! There is a Jew hiding behind me, come on and kill him!” This will not apply to the Gharqad, which is a Jewish tree (cited by Bukhari and Muslim).

In his words upholding the above fatwa against the Jews by Hamas, the founder of Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood Imam Hassan Ahmed Abdel Rahman Muhammad al-Banna proclaimed further: “Israel will be established and will stay established until Islam nullifies it as it nullified what was before it.”

By the two statements from the Charter of Hamas and the founder of Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, it becomes imperative to say that Prime Minister Netanyahu was morally justified not only in the current war with Hamas, but in his pronouncement on the obliteration of Hamas. From the moral angle of the principles of mutual reciprocity in international politics, therefore, Israel reserves the full right to destroy any group that vows to destroy her and her people.

Viewed from global context, the foregoing statements not only define the fate of every man or woman with Jewish identity but resonates what is currently the evident fate of Nigerian Christians, who are besieged not only by Muslim jihadists and murderers of defenseless Christians under the mentorship of the Muslim-led Federal Government and Sokoto Caliphate, but perversely supported by a crop of detestable and morally corrupted Christian leaders, politicians and Judges.

It was therefore ridiculous to watch Nigerian Christians abhorrently standing as two morally corrupted leading Christian Judges of the Appeal and Supreme Courts respectively—Justices Haruna Tsammani and John Inyang Okoro fraudulently fostered on Nigerian Christians a Muslim President and a Muslim Vice President in a country where Christianity is provably the religion of the majority. To Justices Haruna Tsammani and John Inyang Okoro therefore, the stinking fraudulent money they were paid was more valuable than the blood of innocent Christians being slaughtered on daily basis and the future of Christianity in Nigeria which they claim to profess.

In other words, there is no questioning the fact that within the bounds of moral historicity the current war against Hamas is a justifiable war of self-preservation on the part of Israel against a brutal aggressor whose underpinning fundamental objective is the extermination of Jews and the wiping out the State of Israel from the world map. This explains why every reasonable people of the world should not only boldly condemn Hamas but stand with Israel against Hamas.

To every right-thinking Christian and to some extent unbiased Muslim, Israel’s right of existence as a Jewish nation is not only unquestionable but a fait accompli anchored on immutable historical facts bound by indissoluble spiritual legitimacy. These immutable historical facts and spiritual legitimacy form the fundamental fulcrums on which the historical and theological legitimacies of both Christianity and Islam are anchored. Destroy Israel and the Jews as Hamas and some Muslim fundamentalists hideously propagate today, both Christianity and Islam will lose their cosmological basis of existence and spiritual legitimacy.

The Jews are the bastions of Christianity and not Jesus Christ; because Jesus Christ was a Jew and practiced Judaism, not Christianity. In historical and spiritual terms, therefore, Christianity is unequivocally an offshoot of Judaism. In the same vein, what gave Islam its fundamental cosmological credibility in both historical and spiritual terms is not Prophet Muhammad but the Jews and Judaism.

It is therefore imperative for Muslims to accept the fact that the spiritual legitimacy of their religion is not founded on the al-Ka’ba al-Musharrafa in Mecca but on the existence of Jews as a people on whose historic tenets of monotheism defined by Judaism Prophet Muhammad constructed the tenets of Islam. This alone establishes and by extension legitimizes the Jewish claim of the entire land of British Mandate Territory of Palestine which includes the current State of Israel, West Bank, Gaza and, the kingdom of Jordan, as their historic land.

In other words, the Hamas and other Palestinians fighting the Jews on the historic land of Israel are like tenants fighting to reclaim a land previously appropriated from a landlord. To state the obvious fact, neither the current West Bank including East Jerusalem nor the embattled Gaza Strip historically belongs to any group of people who defines themselves as Arabs. Such group is no more and no less an immigrant settler on the historic land of the Jews.

Furthermore, if Islam agrees that Prophet Muhammad was a Prophetic successor to Jesus Christ known respectively in Islam as “Isa al-Masiḥ” and “Isa ibn Maryam”, then it follows that any Muslim who professes the extermination of the Jews and wars against the Jews and Christians commits serious sin (haram) against God (Allah). What it means in this context is that when any Muslim kills a Christian or a Jew with the clarion “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great) under the false contraption of jihad (Holy war) or any other guise, such a Muslim expressly packages himself to hell-fire without pot-holes on the way.

Muslims must therefore accept the fact that Jews and Christians knew God (Allah) and God accepted them as his chosen people before them and by the same token they are closer to God than Muslims. Killing a Jew or Christian by any Muslim is therefore no more and no less considered as the killing a chosen child of Allah. In the same light, every Jew or Christian who fights back against a Muslim attacker must know that he is fighting a just and holy war against a sinner of God (Allah) and agent of evil spirit. This explains why Israel has always been on the side of victory in every war fought against the Muslim Arabs. The Book of Psalms Chapter 105 verse 15 expressly states: “Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.”

It is also pertinent to note within the context of the present war and by extension the wider Middle East conflict that the State of Israel since its birth in 1948 had never been the aggressor against the Arabs but the Arabs have perpetually remained the aggressors against Israel and the Jews. The State of Israel and the Jews have always been on the defensive line against Arab aggressions; just as the Nigerian Christians have never been the aggressors against the Fulani and Muslim aggressors.

Every truly devout and patriotic Nigerian Christian should see the current war against Hamas as a liberation war that goes beyond Israel. The reason is, if Hamas had been left unpunished, such action would have emboldened the Muslim murderers of Christians in Nigeria.

Today, the Nigerian Christians celebrate the State and people of Israel for their courage and bravery in a just war against the infidel Muslims as much as they sympathize with them on the heinous event of October 7, 2023.