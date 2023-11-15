Appeal Court dismisses PDP petition against Sanwo-Olu’s victory

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s election as the governor of Lagos State in the general election has been upheld by a Lagos appeal court.

The re-election of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kehinde Obafemi Hamzat as the validly elected governor and deputy governor of Lagos State, respectively, was upheld by a three-member panel of the Election Petition Appeal, which met in Lagos today.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Olajide Adeniran, a.k.a. Jandor, the party’s nominee, filed an appeal, which the court also denied.

Due to its lack of substance, the panel rejected the appeal.

“Even though they were all pre-election matters, the appellants (PDP and Adeniran) still failed to prove them. The appellants came empty-handed and left empty-handed. They merely enjoyed their day in court. Their petition is dismissed”, the jurists stated.

The panel is now rendering a decision on the appeal filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor, as of the time of this report.