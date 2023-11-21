Boakai declared Liberia’s president-elect

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) announced on Monday, November 20, 2023, that Joseph Boakai, a political veteran, had defeated incumbent George Weah to be declared the winner of Liberia’s presidential election.

The former international football star Weah received 49.36 percent of the vote, while Boakai received 50.64 percent, according to commission president Davidetta Browne Lansanah, who spoke to reporters.

Boakai prevailed by a mere 20,567 votes.

On Friday night, Weah did, however, already concede defeat based on the outcomes of over 99.98 percent of the polling places.

The head of the commission, however, announced on Friday that it had received two appeals from Weah’s party regarding how the Nimba County election was handled.

She said the commission has 30 days to look into the matter and make a determination.