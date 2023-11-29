Enugu State Governor applauds Tinubu’s economic policies.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies have received high marks from Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, who claims that they are favorable to foreign direct investment (FDI).

Mbah added that Enugu State’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment are benefiting from the unified foreign exchange rates policy.

Following a private meeting with President Tinubu on Tuesday night at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Governor made these remarks.

“Some of the Federal Government economic policies such as the removal of fuel subsidy were tough on the citizens in the immediate, they were bold therapies for the nation’s troubled economy and would greatly benefit the citizens ultimately.

“It is essentially to commend the president because a lot of things that he is doing at the national level are also rubbing off well on us at the state level – policies like the unification of the foreign exchange rate. What that simply means is that you are going to have a lot of FDI coming in, and we are also going to benefit from that.”

He went on to say that South-east Nigeria is ready for investment and that it is safe for investors to bring their money to Enugu State.

According to Mbah, the issue of sit-at-homes and the ensuing insecurity that the southeast region of Nigeria faces has been adequately addressed.

He claims that through partnerships with the federal government, the Enugu State Government is aiming to complete the international wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, as well as build the cargo terminal.

“As you may have also noticed, we are doing a lot, trying to attract investors to Enugu State. The fact that we now have the ease of investors bringing in their money and also being able to repatriate it as a result of the unification of the foreign exchange rates would largely rub off positively on Enugu State.

“Enugu is largely the capital of Igboland.

So, we want to build our cargo terminal. We also want to ensure that the international wing of our airport is operational. The idea is to engage with the federal government to ensure that we get all the required permits and licenses and make sure that we have an enhanced logistics hub to be able to attract the sort of investments we need. Therefore, I have essentially come to felicitate the president and enjoin that we continue to collaborate.

“The sit-at-home thing is gone. We no longer have a sit-at-home in Enugu State, and I dare say in the South East. In our state, we have workers go to work on Monday and the schools are open on Monday. Business and economic activities are back. So, what we are dealing with now is to erase that sad memory from our history.

Gov. Mbah assured “Therefore, we have a relatively enhanced security situation in the zone and Enugu State, and we are calling on those who want to invest in the zone to please come in. Enugu State is open for business.”