Old naira notes to remain legal tender until further notice – Supreme Court

On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the Nigerian Supreme Court declared that the old naira notes would continue to be accepted as legal money in the nation until further notice.

Remember that the Supreme Court extended the deadline for retiring old Naira notes to December 31, 2023, in March 2023?

The federal government additionally requested on November 21, 2023, an extension for the old naira note.

The highest court in Abuja decided today that the notes are still legal tender and can be used for transactions until further notice.

