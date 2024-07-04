Threads now has over 175 million users, one year after launch – Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that the company’s latest social media app, Threads, now boasts over 175 million active monthly users. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, launched Threads on July 5 last year as a competitor to Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

The app quickly gained traction, amassing 100 million users within the first week, largely due to the seamless integration for Instagram users to set up their Threads profiles. However, some early adopters later became inactive.

In a post on the platform, Zuckerberg stated, “Threads now has more than 175M monthly actives. What a year.” This milestone follows Zuckerberg’s April announcement that Threads had surpassed 150 million monthly active users, an increase from the 130 million reported in February.

Competition with X

Despite its rapid growth, Meta’s Threads remains significantly behind X in terms of active users. In May, Elon Musk revealed that X had 600 million monthly active users, with approximately half using the platform daily. However, this figure may include bots and automated accounts, which Musk has been attempting to eliminate since acquiring Twitter, albeit with limited success.

Meta’s insights indicate that the majority of users on Threads prefer text posts over images, with 63% of all posts being text-only. Additionally, more than 50 million Tags have been created, with the top three being PhotographyThreads, BookThreads, and GymThreads.

Key Considerations

While Threads has shown impressive growth based on monthly active users, the data does not provide a comprehensive picture of the app’s overall popularity. Metrics such as daily active user count and average time spent per user have not been disclosed.

Threads’ success can be attributed to its integration with Instagram and ongoing promotion on Instagram and Facebook. Upon its launch, Threads attracted at least 10 million sign-ups within seven hours. According to a Meta spokesperson, early adopters included celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Brady, and Coldplay.

Zuckerberg had expressed his ambition for the Threads community to grow to over one billion members. In a rare Twitter post, he shared a popular Spider-Man meme, seemingly acknowledging the similarities between Threads and Twitter.