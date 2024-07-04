Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

TECHNOLOGIES

Threads now has over 175 million users, one year after launch – Mark Zuckerberg

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Threads now has over 175 million users, one year after launch - Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that the company’s latest social media app, Threads, now boasts over 175 million active monthly users. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, launched Threads on July 5 last year as a competitor to Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

The app quickly gained traction, amassing 100 million users within the first week, largely due to the seamless integration for Instagram users to set up their Threads profiles. However, some early adopters later became inactive.

In a post on the platform, Zuckerberg stated, “Threads now has more than 175M monthly actives. What a year.” This milestone follows Zuckerberg’s April announcement that Threads had surpassed 150 million monthly active users, an increase from the 130 million reported in February.

Competition with X

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Despite its rapid growth, Meta’s Threads remains significantly behind X in terms of active users. In May, Elon Musk revealed that X had 600 million monthly active users, with approximately half using the platform daily. However, this figure may include bots and automated accounts, which Musk has been attempting to eliminate since acquiring Twitter, albeit with limited success.

Meta’s insights indicate that the majority of users on Threads prefer text posts over images, with 63% of all posts being text-only. Additionally, more than 50 million Tags have been created, with the top three being PhotographyThreads, BookThreads, and GymThreads.

Key Considerations

While Threads has shown impressive growth based on monthly active users, the data does not provide a comprehensive picture of the app’s overall popularity. Metrics such as daily active user count and average time spent per user have not been disclosed.

Threads’ success can be attributed to its integration with Instagram and ongoing promotion on Instagram and Facebook. Upon its launch, Threads attracted at least 10 million sign-ups within seven hours. According to a Meta spokesperson, early adopters included celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Brady, and Coldplay.

Zuckerberg had expressed his ambition for the Threads community to grow to over one billion members. In a rare Twitter post, he shared a popular Spider-Man meme, seemingly acknowledging the similarities between Threads and Twitter.

You Might Also Like

25 soldiers sentenced to death in DR Congo for Fleeing M23 rebels

Sierra Leone bans child marriage

Tunisia schedules presidential election for October

BREAKING: Court declares PDP governorship primary election in Edo invalid

USAfrica: The Priest as political provocateur. By Tunde Olusunle

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article USAfrica: The Priest as political provocateur. By Tunde Olusunle USAfrica: The Priest as political provocateur. By Tunde Olusunle
Next Article BREAKING: Court declares PDP governorship primary election in Edo invalid BREAKING: Court declares PDP governorship primary election in Edo invalid
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
25 soldiers sentenced to death in DR Congo for Fleeing M23 rebels
NEWS

25 soldiers sentenced to death in DR Congo for Fleeing M23 rebels

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Sierra Leone bans child marriage
Tunisia schedules presidential election for October
BREAKING: Court declares PDP governorship primary election in Edo invalid
USAfrica: The Priest as political provocateur. By Tunde Olusunle
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?