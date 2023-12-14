Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Political crisis: Rivers State attorney general and commissioner for justice resign from office

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Political crisis: Rivers State attorney general and commissioner for justice resign from office

In a surprising development within the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, has tendered his resignation. The announcement came through a formal letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, citing personal reasons as the primary motivation behind this decision.

In the letter, Adangor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and privilege to serve in Governor Fubara’s administration, extending his highest regards to the Governor. The Attorney-General emphasized that his resignation emanates from personal principles, underlining the sincerity of his decision.

Adangor, who served as the Rivers Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice during the tenure of former Governor Nyesom Wike from May 2015 to May 2023, leaves his position against the backdrop of heightened tensions within the state.

Speculations have arisen suggesting a potential connection between Adangor’s resignation and the ongoing turmoil in the Rivers State House of Assembly. Notably, the swift passage of the 2024 budget by five members of the legislature, just one day after receiving the document from Governor Fubara, has been a focal point in the unfolding political saga.

Rivers State has been grappling with a protracted political crisis, marked by a discord between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, currently serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The power struggle between the two leaders has significantly impacted the dynamics of the 32-member Rivers State House of Assembly.

The fissure within the legislative body was exacerbated on Monday when 25 lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Subsequently, on Wednesday, Speaker Edison Ehie, an ally of Governor Fubara, declared the seats of the defecting lawmakers vacant after the assembly complex was reportedly demolished by the state government.

Amidst this turbulent political climate, Governor Fubara presented the state’s ambitious N800 billion budget, titled ‘Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity,’ to the assembly, comprised of the five members reportedly aligned with him.

The resignation of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice adds another layer of complexity to the multifaceted challenges confronting Rivers State, underscoring the deep-rooted tensions that persist in the state’s political landscape.

You Might Also Like

National Assembly sets to commission legislative library

Somalia secures $4.5 billion debt relief from IMF and World Bank

Rivers State Governor signs N800 billion 2024 budget into law

FG dismisses all civil aviation directors following CEOs’ removal

Techstars Accelerator to invest $1.4M in 12 African startups for second cohort

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Rivers State Governor signs N800 billion 2024 budget into law Rivers State Governor signs N800 billion 2024 budget into law
Next Article Somalia secures $4.5 billion debt relief from IMF and World Bank Somalia secures $4.5 billion debt relief from IMF and World Bank
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
National Assembly sets to commission legislative library
POLITICS

National Assembly sets to commission legislative library

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Somalia secures $4.5 billion debt relief from IMF and World Bank
Rivers State Governor signs N800 billion 2024 budget into law
FG dismisses all civil aviation directors following CEOs’ removal
Techstars Accelerator to invest $1.4M in 12 African startups for second cohort
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights