Political crisis: Rivers State attorney general and commissioner for justice resign from office

In a surprising development within the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, has tendered his resignation. The announcement came through a formal letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, citing personal reasons as the primary motivation behind this decision.

In the letter, Adangor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and privilege to serve in Governor Fubara’s administration, extending his highest regards to the Governor. The Attorney-General emphasized that his resignation emanates from personal principles, underlining the sincerity of his decision.

Adangor, who served as the Rivers Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice during the tenure of former Governor Nyesom Wike from May 2015 to May 2023, leaves his position against the backdrop of heightened tensions within the state.

Speculations have arisen suggesting a potential connection between Adangor’s resignation and the ongoing turmoil in the Rivers State House of Assembly. Notably, the swift passage of the 2024 budget by five members of the legislature, just one day after receiving the document from Governor Fubara, has been a focal point in the unfolding political saga.

Rivers State has been grappling with a protracted political crisis, marked by a discord between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, currently serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The power struggle between the two leaders has significantly impacted the dynamics of the 32-member Rivers State House of Assembly.

The fissure within the legislative body was exacerbated on Monday when 25 lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Subsequently, on Wednesday, Speaker Edison Ehie, an ally of Governor Fubara, declared the seats of the defecting lawmakers vacant after the assembly complex was reportedly demolished by the state government.

Amidst this turbulent political climate, Governor Fubara presented the state’s ambitious N800 billion budget, titled ‘Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity,’ to the assembly, comprised of the five members reportedly aligned with him.

The resignation of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice adds another layer of complexity to the multifaceted challenges confronting Rivers State, underscoring the deep-rooted tensions that persist in the state’s political landscape.