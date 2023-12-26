UNDP Internship Opportunity for Scholars of Research and Analysis

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is offering internships through the Human Development Report Office (HDRO). Open to Master’s or Ph.D. students, the program focuses on research, data analysis, and communication for Human Development Reports. Stipends available. Apply by December 27, 2023.

Key Points:

About UN and UNDP: The United Nations (UN) is the world’s largest intergovernmental organization, headquartered in New York City. The UN Development Programme (UNDP) addresses poverty, fostering economic growth, and human development.

Mission of HDRO: The Human Development Report Office (HDRO) aims to advance human development by expanding opportunities, choice, and freedom. HDRO fosters change through research, data analysis, and advocacy.

Internship Overview: HDRO’s internship program supports the professional development of young scholars interested in the Human Development approach. Interns contribute to research, data analysis, and communication for Human Development Reports.

Responsibilities: Interns work closely with HDRO teams, conducting background research, literature reviews, statistical verification, and supporting the analysis and presentation of human development statistics. They also assist in fact-checking, proofreading, and developing communication materials.

Benefits: Eligible interns may receive a stipend according to UNDP Internship Policy, covering basic daily expenses such as meals and transportation. Stipends are paid monthly, and part-time arrangements are prorated.

Eligibility: Open to Master’s or Ph.D. students in development, environment and sustainable science, economics, statistics, social sciences, or related fields.

Application Deadline: Apply by December 27, 2023, through the organization’s official web portal.

