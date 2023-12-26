University Twente Scholarship 2024: Opportunities for International Students in the Netherlands

University Twente Scholarship 2024 invites non-EU/EEA students for MSc programs in the Netherlands, offering €3,000–€22,000/year. Exclusive honours programs available. Apply by Feb 1, 2024 (Round 1).

The University Twente Scholarship (UTS) invites exceptional non-EU/EEA graduate program applicants to join their transformative academic journey. Successful candidates, known as the most promising UT students, gain exclusive access to honours programs and scholarships ranging from €3,000 to €22,000 for one year.

Key Highlights:

– Exclusive Intake for Three Honours Programmes: Research honours, Design honours, or Change leaders.

– Scholarship Value: €3,000 – €22,000 for one year (Approximately 50 scholarships available).

– Two-Year Study Programme: Additional UTS available for the second year based on meeting specific criteria.

– Additional Scholarship Opportunities: Kipaji Scholarship for eligible UTS recipients.

– Application Deadline – Round 1: Opens on October 15, 2023, and closes on February 1, 2024, 16:00 CET.

– Application Deadline – Round 2: Opens on February 1, 2024, and closes on May 1, 2024, 16:00 CET.

Application Requirements:

– Admitted to a qualifying UT Master’s program for the academic year 2024/2025.

– Possess a student number.

– Not graduated from a UT (under)graduate program.

– Meet conditions for obtaining an entry visa in the Netherlands (if applicable).

– Fulfill the general English language test requirement (Academic IELTS 6.5 or TOEFL iBT 90) with an additional 6.0 on the subscore of speaking skills.

– Not eligible for a Dutch study loan.

– Belong to the top 5 to 10 percent of your class.

How to Apply:

1. Apply for a Master’s program.

2. Upon receiving a (conditional) admission letter, apply for the UTS with your student number.

3. Ensure eligibility criteria are met, as the UTS is not available for Dutch, current UT students, EU/EEA students, and specific Master’s programs.

For detailed information and application procedures, visit the official website. Study In Netherlands. University Twente Scholarship 2024 for International Students.