UNN’s Igbo Cultural Village and UNESCO’s 2024 Mother Tongue Day in Nigeria. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

Chris Uchenna Agbedo is a Professor of Linguistics, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Director of its Centre for Igbo Studies and a contributing analyst to USAfrica multimedia networks.

As Nigeria joins the global community in celebrating UNESCO’s 2024 International Mother Language Day (IMLD), the strategic vision and mission of the Igbo Cultural Village Complex (ICVC) project of Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka, resonate deeply within Nigeria’s multilingual education policy framework and its commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4). In this piece, we seek to explore how the ICVC project aligns with the theme of linguistic diversity and education, within the broader context of Nigeria’s cultural landscape and educational aspirations.

In the heart of West Virginia, USA, a visionary scholar, Dr Johnson Akuma Kalu Njoku (Ticha Njoku), Emeritus Professor of Ethno-musicology, Western Kentucky University, University of Virginia, USA), planted the seeds of an ambitious project: the establishment of an Igbo Village. Decades later, halfway across the world in Nigeria, Centre for Igbo Studies, (CIS) UNN, sought to replicate the noble vision of Ticha Njoku in an Igbo homeland of Nsukka Ideke Arumona, Enugu State of Nigeria.

To this effect, we came up with a 26-page blueprint on the establishment of an Igbo Cultural Village Complex (ICVC) project, drawing inspiration from Njoku’s vision. Interestingly, the ICVC proposal intended to weave a tapestry of cultural revival and socioeconomic empowerment for Igbo communities in the homeland and diaspora, received the tacit endorsement of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, FAS, hence his prompt approval of our request for an expansive land space for the establishment of the project. The administration of Prof. Igwe’s unflinching support for the legacy project was good news to Ndigbo in Diaspora Stakeholders’ Group led by Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze (Onowu Abagana). As Chairman of the Board of Presidents, Council of Igbo States in America (CISA) and Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Dr. Anakwenze rallied great Igbo sons and daughters as well as African-Americans, especially of Igbo descent and mobilized them for the establishment of the ICVC project. The ICVC project’s journey from vision to reality is a testament to the transformative power of dreams and the enduring legacy of cultural pioneers like Ticha Njoku.

The ICVC legacy project of the Centre for Igbo Studies embodies a strategic vision centered on the preservation and promotion of linguistic diversity, particularly within the context of Igbo language and culture. By providing a dedicated space for language revitalization, cultural immersion, and community engagement, the ICVC serves as a catalyst for safeguarding Nigeria’s rich linguistic heritage, contributing to the broader goals of UNESCO’s International Mother Language Day celebration on this 21st day of February, 2024. In Nigeria, the promotion of multilingual education as enshrined in the language provisions of National Policy on Education (NPE), recognizes the centrality and primacy of indigenous languages in fostering inclusive and equitable education. The ICVC project aligns seamlessly with this policy by offering immersive language learning experiences, curriculum development initiatives, and training programmes aimed at integrating Igbo language and culture into the educational system. At its core, the ICVC project seeks to empower communities through cultural revitalization, educational opportunities, and socio-economic development initiatives. By equipping learners with proficiency in their mother tongue alongside global languages, the project not only preserves cultural identity but also fosters inclusive learning environments conducive to achieving SDG 4’s objectives of quality education, lifelong learning, and inclusive education for all. Central to the success of the ICVC project are collaborative partnerships forged with local communities, educational institutions, government agencies, and international organizations. Through shared expertise, resources, and collective action, the ICVC project embodies the spirit of sustainable development, ensuring its long-term impact and relevance in addressing the complex challenges facing Nigeria’s linguistic and educational landscape.

As Nigeria commemorates UNESCO’s 2024 International Mother Language Day, the ICVC project emerges as a beacon of hope and transformation within the peculiar context of Igbo land and the broader sphere of Nigeria’s cultural and educational landscape. With its strategic vision aligned with the theme of linguistic diversity and education, the project exemplifies Nigeria’s commitment to preserving its rich heritage while advancing towards the attainment of SDG 4. Through collaborative partnerships, innovative approaches, and a steadfast dedication to empowering communities, the ICVC project paves the way for a more inclusive, equitable, and culturally vibrant future for Ndigbo in particular, and by extension, the generality of all Nigerians. Through its innovative programmes and unwavering commitment to cultural preservation, the ICVC fulfills TICHA Njoku’s dream of establishing a sanctuary where Igbo language and culture thrive, bridging continents and generations in a shared journey of cultural revival and empowerment. As Nigeria joins the international community in observing UNESCO’s Mother Tongue Day today, the ICVC stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, echoing TICHA Njoku’s call to preserve and celebrate the essence of Igbo heritage for generations to come. In honouring Njoku’s legacy, the ICVC reaffirms the timeless truth that dreams, when nurtured with passion and perseverance, have the power to shape the course of history and ignite a cultural renaissance that transcends borders and generations.

Beyond celebrating UNESCO’s International Mother Language Day, the Centre for Igbo Studies (CIS) University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is getting set to host the World Igbo Conference 2024 on March 27-28, an event that seeks to mark a significant milestone in advancing the strategic vision and mission of the Igbo Cultural Village Complex (ICVC) project and reinforcing CIS’s core mandate as a leading institute of learning and research. With its central theme, “Bridging the Igbo Homeland-Diaspora Disconnect for Transforming our Present and Future Together,” the conference echoes the strategic vision and mission of the Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (CIS-UNN) and its Igbo Cultural Village Complex (ICVC) project. The theme of the World Igbo Conference 2024 encapsulates the collective yearning to bridge the gap between Igbo communities in the homeland and the diaspora. It underscores the importance of reclaiming, preserving, and transmitting Igbo cultural heritage across generations and geographical boundaries. In essence, it aligns seamlessly with the strategic vision of the ICVC project to create a sanctuary where Igbo language, culture, and identity thrive. Through its thematic focus, the World Igbo Conference 2024 empowers present and future generations of Igbo descent to embrace their cultural heritage with pride and resilience. By acknowledging the interconnectedness of Igbo communities and the importance of preserving cultural identity, the conference lays the groundwork for a shared future rooted in shared values, traditions, and aspirations. This parallels the ICVC project’s commitment to empowering youth with the knowledge, skills, and agency needed to shape a culturally vibrant and inclusive society.

The World Igbo Conference 2024 provides a dynamic platform for scholars, cultural practitioners, policymakers, and community leaders to come together and engage in meaningful dialogue on issues pertinent to Igbo language, culture, and identity. By facilitating the exchange of ideas, sharing of best practices, and forging new partnerships, the conference strengthens the network of stakeholders committed to advancing the ICVC project and CIS’s overarching mission. At the heart of the conference lies a bountiful harvest of research presentations and panel discussions, showcasing the latest advancements in Igbo studies and cultural preservation efforts. Scholars and practitioners from around the world converge to share their insights, findings, and innovations, providing valuable insights and inspiration for the ongoing development of the ICVC project and CIS’s research agenda. Through interactive workshops, capacity-building sessions, and community engagement activities, the conference empowers participants with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to actively contribute to the preservation and promotion of Igbo language and culture.

By fostering a sense of ownership and agency among stakeholders, the conference strengthens the collective impact of the ICVC project and CIS’s educational initiatives. As a learning and research-based institute, CIS is committed to advancing knowledge, scholarship, and cultural understanding through its multifaceted programs and activities. The World Igbo Conference 2024 exemplifies CIS’s core mandate by serving as a nexus for intellectual exchange, interdisciplinary collaboration, and community engagement, furthering the institute’s mission to enrich scholarly discourse and promote cultural heritage preservation. As the World Igbo Conference 2024 draws near, anticipation builds for the transformative impact it will have on the ICVC project, CIS’s research agenda, and the broader landscape of Igbo cultural preservation efforts. With its strategic focus on dialogue, collaboration, and empowerment, the conference reaffirms CIS’s commitment to serving as a leading institution of learning and research dedicated to advancing the cause of Igbo language and culture for generations to come.

In the journey towards preserving and celebrating Igbo language and culture, Centre for Igbo Studies, UNN through her flagship project, Igbo Cultural Village Complex (ICVC) seeks to forge strategic partnerships with prominent Igbo socio-cultural organizations, governments, NGOs, donor agencies, and multinational corporations. These collaborations, including those with the Council of Igbo States in Americas (CISA), Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), Imperial African History & Genetic Genealogical Society, Respelling Obeah, and Unụchi Foundation amplify the impact of the ICVC’s mission and foster a sense of unity and pride among Igbo communities worldwide. The CIS’s partnership with these Igbo socio-cultural organizations, donor agencies, and multinational corporations, exemplifies the spirit of unity in diversity. By bringing together diverse stakeholders with a shared commitment to preserving and promoting Igbo language and culture, these collaborations transcend geographical boundaries, generational divides, and socio-economic differences, fostering a sense of belonging and solidarity among Igbo people across the globe. Through strategic partnerships, the Centre for Igbo Studies (CIS) UNN leverages the collective expertise, resources, and networks of its collaborators to maximize its impact and reach. Donor agencies and multinational corporations provide financial support, technical assistance, and access to cutting-edge technologies, while Igbo sociocultural organizations offer invaluable cultural insights, community engagement strategies, and advocacy platforms, enriching the ICVC’s programmes and initiatives.

At the heart of the ICVC’s mission is a commitment to empowering Igbo communities (of both homeland and diaspora) through cultural revitalization, education, and socio-economic development. Collaborations with organizations such as CISA, IWA, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, AVID among others, facilitate the exchange of knowledge, skills, and best practices, enabling the ICVC to tailor its programmes to the unique needs and aspirations of Igbo communities worldwide, thereby fostering a sense of pride, resilience, and self-determination. The ICVC’s strategic partnerships extend its reach and impact beyond national borders, amplifying its voice on the global stage and strengthening the collective efforts to preserve and promote Igbo language and culture. By collaborating with organizations with a global footprint, such as CISA, IWA, and AVID, the ICVC raises awareness, mobilizes support, and fosters cross-cultural dialogue and understanding, positioning Igbo language and cultural heritage as a vibrant and dynamic force in the global community. As the ICVC continues to chart a course towards cultural revival and empowerment, its strategic partnerships with donor agencies, multinational corporations, and Igbo sociocultural organizations serve as pillars of strength and solidarity. By harnessing the collective expertise, resources, and networks of its collaborators, the ICVC amplifies its impact, fosters unity in diversity, and empowers Igbo communities worldwide to embrace their cultural heritage with pride and resilience. Together, we celebrate the transformative power of collaboration in preserving and promoting Igbo language and culture for generations to come.

At this juncture, it seems pertinent for CIS-UNN to salute the pioneering efforts of Onowu Abagana, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze and his CISA-IWA Diaspora Group at establishing CIS-UNN’s Igbo Cultural Village Complex project. In the annals of Igbo language and cultural preservation, the iconic name, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze (Onowu Abagana), stands as a beacon of inspiration and leadership. As the Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (CIS UNN) embarks on its Igbo Cultural Village Complex project, it is fitting to pay homage to this large-hearted and broad-minded icon and his diaspora group, whose visionary efforts have paved the way for this transformative initiative. Onowu Abagana’s steadfast commitment to Igbo cultural heritage is woven into the fabric of his community and beyond. As a custodian of tradition and a tireless advocate for cultural preservation, his leadership has inspired generations of Ndigbo and African-Americans to embrace their cultural identity with pride and reverence. Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, alongside his CISA-IWA Diaspora Group, has similarly demonstrated visionary leadership in bridging the gap between Igbo communities worldwide, including the Caribbeans and their ancestral homeland. Through innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships, they have galvanized the global Igbo diaspora in a shared mission to preserve and promote Igbo language and culture. The collaboration between Onowu Abagana, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and his respective groups has been instrumental in shaping and advancing the vision and mission of CIS UNN’s Igbo Cultural Village Complex project. Drawing upon their collective expertise, networks, and resources, they have laid the groundwork for a transformative space where Igbo language, culture, and heritage can flourish. Their pioneering efforts have catalyzed community engagement, educational programming, and advocacy initiatives, fostering a renaissance of Igbo cultural pride and resilience.

Central to the vision and mission of CIS UNN’s Igbo Cultural Village Complex project is a commitment to empowering future generations with a deep appreciation for their cultural heritage. By providing immersive learning experiences, cultural exchange opportunities, and community-driven initiatives, the project seeks to instill a sense of identity, belonging, and agency among Igbo youth. Onowu Abagana, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and his collaborators have played a pivotal role in shaping this vision, ensuring that the flame of Igbo culture burns bright for generations to come. As CIS UNN embarks on this historic endeavour, we extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and his diaspora group for their visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the preservation and promotion of Igbo language and culture. Their legacy serves as a guiding light as we forge ahead on this journey of cultural revival and empowerment. Together, let us honour their pioneering spirit by embracing our cultural heritage with pride, passion, and purpose, ensuring that the legacy of Igbo culture continues to inspire and uplift humanity for centuries to come. Our gratitude is no less due to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, for his untiring efforts at actualizing the laudable objectives for which the Centre for Igbo Studies was established.

On a final note, as Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria joins other sister agencies in commemorating UNESCO’s International Mother Language Day on this 21 day of February 2024, we enjoin all lovers of Igbo language and cultural heritage to be part of the World Igbo Conference coming up in the last week of March, 2024 when the masterplan of the legacy ICVC project would be unveiled.

With its strategic vision aligned with the theme of linguistic diversity and education, the ICVC project, which emerges as a beacon of hope and transformation within the cultural and educational landscape of Igboland, exemplifies Nigeria’s commitment to preserving its rich heritage while advancing towards the attainment of SDG 4. Through collaborative partnerships, innovative approaches, and a steadfast dedication to empowering communities, the ICVC project paves the way for a more inclusive, equitable, and culturally vibrant future for Ndigbo in particular, and all Nigerians in general. Come, all lovers of Igbo language and cultural heritage and be part of this historic occasion.