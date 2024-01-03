Top 10 wealthiest individuals in Africa 2024

Forbes Magazine has unveiled the 2024 list of African billionaires, sourced from the Forbes real-time billionaires list. Leading the list is Johann Rupert & family, recognized as Africa’s wealthiest individuals with a net worth of $10.3 billion. Hailing from South Africa, Rupert has amassed his fortune primarily from the luxury goods sector. Globally, he holds the 192nd position on the billionaires list.

Securing the second spot is Aliko Dangote from Nigeria, boasting a net worth of $9.5 billion. He holds the 228th global position and generates his wealth primarily from the Sugar and Cement industry. Dangote’s manufacturing endeavors provide employment to over 11,000 individuals in West Africa. As the owner of the Dangote Group, one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, he extends his international operations to Benin, Ghana, Zambia, and Togo.

In the third position is Nick Oppenheimer and his family, amassing $8.3 billion from the South African diamond industry. Globally, he stands at number 283.

Nassef Sawiris of Egypt claims the fourth spot on the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a fortune of $7.4 billion. His wealth stems from the Construction and Investments sectors, securing him the 345th global rank.

Abdulsamad Rabiu from Nigeria holds the fifth position with a net worth of $5.9 billion, predominantly earned through the Cement and Sugar industries. Globally, he is ranked at number 489.

