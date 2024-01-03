South Africa: Army dismisses ex-officer’s threat to remove president

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has promptly disassociated itself from unsettling remarks made by former commander Sylvester Mangolele, who recently appeared in a widely circulated video on social media.

In the video, Mr. Mangolele explicitly called for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa within a strict ultimatum of 48 hours, threatening forceful eviction if the president did not comply. The former officer justified his demand by citing alleged constitutional violations committed by President Ramaphosa.

The video, gaining traction on Tuesday, has sparked significant concern and speculation nationwide. In response, the SANDF has made a decisive stance, emphasizing its non-involvement in political affairs and disclaiming any affiliation with the ex-commander’s call for the president’s removal.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the army distanced itself from Mr. Mangolele’s comments, asserting that he does not speak on behalf of SANDF.

“The SANDF condemns Sylvester Mangolele’s utterances with (the) contempt it deserves,” stated SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

The army clarified that Mr. Mangolele was dismissed from the defense force in 2018, without providing details on the reasons for his dismissal.