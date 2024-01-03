Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

South Africa: Army dismisses ex-officer’s threat to remove president

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
South Africa: Army dismisses ex-officer's threat to remove president

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has promptly disassociated itself from unsettling remarks made by former commander Sylvester Mangolele, who recently appeared in a widely circulated video on social media.

In the video, Mr. Mangolele explicitly called for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa within a strict ultimatum of 48 hours, threatening forceful eviction if the president did not comply. The former officer justified his demand by citing alleged constitutional violations committed by President Ramaphosa.

The video, gaining traction on Tuesday, has sparked significant concern and speculation nationwide. In response, the SANDF has made a decisive stance, emphasizing its non-involvement in political affairs and disclaiming any affiliation with the ex-commander’s call for the president’s removal.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the army distanced itself from Mr. Mangolele’s comments, asserting that he does not speak on behalf of SANDF.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“The SANDF condemns Sylvester Mangolele’s utterances with (the) contempt it deserves,” stated SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

The army clarified that Mr. Mangolele was dismissed from the defense force in 2018, without providing details on the reasons for his dismissal.

You Might Also Like

Military helicopter crash in Uganda

U.N. conveys emergency meeting on red sea security 

Sudan: RSF Open to immediate ceasefire talks with army

Egypt supports Somalia in face-off with Ethiopia

Ernest Bai Koroma: Sierra Leone ex-president charged with treason

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Military helicopter crash in Uganda Military helicopter crash in Uganda
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Military helicopter crash in Uganda
AFRICA

Military helicopter crash in Uganda

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
U.N. conveys emergency meeting on red sea security 
Sudan: RSF Open to immediate ceasefire talks with army
Egypt supports Somalia in face-off with Ethiopia
Ernest Bai Koroma: Sierra Leone ex-president charged with treason
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights