BREAKING: Tinubu suspends Betta Edu as Minister

President Bola Tinubu has taken decisive action by suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, in response to allegations of misappropriation of N585 million in palliative funds. The public outcry intensified following the revelation of a leaked memo instructing Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant-General of the Federation, to transfer the aforementioned sum to a private account.

In addition to the financial irregularities, Minister Edu faced criticism for authorizing funds for flight tickets and airport taxis for ministry staff traveling to Kogi, a state devoid of an airport.

Contrary to Edu’s directive, Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant-General of the Federation, stated that she did not execute the minister’s request, highlighting that no bulk money should be transferred to an individual’s account in the name of the Project Accountant.

In response to these allegations, President Tinubu issued a statement through spokesperson Ngelale, expressing his commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the nation’s resources. Tinubu has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all facets of the financial transactions involving Edu’s ministry. This decisive action aligns with the President’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the responsible management of the country’s wealth.

“The suspended Minister is hereby directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

“Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes to conclusively reform the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.”

In response to a widely circulated document bearing her signature and addressed to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Minister Betta Edu has issued a directive for the immediate disbursement of N585.189 million into the private account of Bridget Mojisola Oniyelu.

The leaked document substantiates that the specified sum was indeed transferred to Oniyelu’s account. In defense of this transaction, the minister, via her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair, asserted that the payment adhered to established due process.

Zubair clarified that the funds were transferred to Oniyelu’s account due to her current role as the project accountant for Grants for Vulnerable Groups. According to him, it is within the legal framework of civil service norms for a staff member to receive payment, utilize the funds lawfully, and subsequently provide comprehensive documentation and evidence upon the conclusion of the project or program.

Contrary to the minister’s claim, Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), has refuted executing Edu’s directive, emphasizing her non-compliance with the request. The directive for immediate implementation of the disbursement stands effective in light of these developments.