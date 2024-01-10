Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Tony Elumelu’s firms gain N278.8 billion in 2-day capital surge

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Tony Elumelu's firms gain N278.8 billion in 2-day capital surge

Renowned entrepreneur Tony Elumelu’s conglomerate has witnessed a substantial surge in the last two trading days, resulting in a remarkable increase of N278.8 billion in the combined market capitalization of his listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX).

The entities contributing to this significant growth encompass Africa Prudential, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Transcorp Hotel, and Transnational.

Tuesday, January 9, 2023, marked a particularly positive day for Elumelu, as Transcorp Hotel, UBA, and Africa Prudential collectively witnessed an average share price surge of 9% on the NGX.

This promising commencement of the year signifies favorable prospects for the esteemed billionaire investor, widely recognized as the father of African capitalism.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Providing further insights into individual company performances, UBA and Transcorp Hotels recorded the most substantial gains in market valuation. UBA’s market capitalization soared to N1.1 trillion, a significant increase from the N990.07 billion recorded on the preceding Friday. Simultaneously, Transcorp Hotel’s market capitalization rose to N580.8 billion by the close of market trading on Tuesday.

Breaking down the specific gains for each company, UBA emerged as a standout gainer, accumulating N124.8 billion in just two days as its share price surged from N26.00 to N32.60. Africa Prudential gained N1.7 billion, witnessing an increase in share price from N8.40 to N9.25. Notably, Transcorp Hotels achieved one of the highest gains, witnessing an increase of N86.03 billion, propelled by a share price rise from N84.85 to N93.25, resulting in a market cap of N955.1 billion. Lastly, Transnational gained N66.2 billion in the corresponding period, with its share price climbing from N12.66 to N14.29, currently valued at N580.8 billion. This impressive financial upswing reflects a promising outlook for Tony Elumelu’s diversified business portfolio.

What you should know:
This remarkable market performance coincided with NGX achieving its highest single-day gain since June 13, 2023. The All-Share Index experienced a notable 3.57% appreciation, gaining 2,867.31 points to reach a total of 83,191.84 points. This milestone followed closely on the heels of the index crossing the 80,000 mark just a day earlier.

Previously, Nairametrics reported that companies related to Tony Elumelu closed 2023 as one of the top performers of the year, marking a remarkable year for the billionaire investor.

Combined, the companies gained a whopping N1.6 trillion in market capitalization, one of the largest gains for a group of companies owned by a billionaire on the NGX.

You Might Also Like

Tesla launches redesigned model 3

House Republicans mull contempt charges for Biden’s son

DR Congo: Court confirms Tshisekedi’s re-election as president

Nigeria: Court orders compensation for former Central Bank governor

USAfrica: Why we need to look beyond government to improve society. By John Osonwa

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria: Court orders compensation for former Central Bank governor Nigeria: Court orders compensation for former Central Bank governor
Next Article DR Congo: Court confirms Tshisekedi's re-election as president DR Congo: Court confirms Tshisekedi’s re-election as president
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Tesla launches redesigned model 3
TECHNOLOGIES

Tesla launches redesigned model 3

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
House Republicans mull contempt charges for Biden’s son
DR Congo: Court confirms Tshisekedi’s re-election as president
Nigeria: Court orders compensation for former Central Bank governor
USAfrica: Why we need to look beyond government to improve society. By John Osonwa
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights