NNPC seeks operators for Port Harcourt refinery

NNPC Ltd, Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, issued a tender on Monday, January 15, 2024, for operators of its Port Harcourt oil refinery in the Niger Delta. The refinery, currently undergoing an upgrade, is slated to commence production in the first quarter of this year, starting with a processing capacity of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd). NNPC anticipates reaching its full operational capacity of 210,000 bpd later in the year.

In a public notice, NNPC expressed its intention to engage reputable and credible operations firms for the operation and maintenance of the Port Harcourt Refining Company. This initiative aims to ensure reliability and sustainability in meeting the nation’s fuel supply and energy security obligations.

To qualify, prospective operators are required to demonstrate a turnover of at least $2 billion since 2019, provide evidence of their latest credit rating, and showcase relevant experience in running refineries.

As of January 4, NNPC had announced plans to conduct test runs at the Port Harcourt refinery within the month, with the goal of resuming production. The refinery, which had been inactive for five years, is part of the Nigerian government’s broader efforts to revitalize state-owned refineries, reducing the country’s dependence on imported refined products.