AFCON: Mali secures top spot in group E with 2-0 victory over South Africa

In a decisive turn of events, Mali emerged victorious against South Africa with a 2-0 win at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium. The Eagles’ triumph propelled them to the temporary lead in Group E, attributed to a superior goal difference.

The first half saw a balanced exchange, with both teams creating chances that posed no substantial threat. The prospect of a goalless draw loomed until the 60th minute of the second half when a pivotal free-kick near the South African area altered the course of the game. Real Sociedad captain Hamari Traoré seized the opportunity, capitalizing on a rebound from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to secure the first goal, establishing a 1-0 lead for Mali.

Shortly thereafter, an impressive team play by Mali saw 24-year-old player Lassine Sinayoko extending the lead, solidifying the final score at 2-0 in the 66th minute.

This outcome places Mali at the helm of Group E with three points, holding a superior goal difference over Namibia, who also secured a victory against Tunisia, albeit by a single goal. Conversely, South Africa descends to the bottom of Group E, having conceded the most goals in the initial round of AFCON 2023.

Mali’s upcoming fixture is scheduled for January 20 against Tunisia, while South Africa is set to face Namibia on Sunday, January 21, with both matches taking place at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.