Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

AFCON: Mali secures top spot in group E with 2-0 victory over South Africa

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
AFCON: Mali secures top spot in group E with 2-0 victory over South Africa

In a decisive turn of events, Mali emerged victorious against South Africa with a 2-0 win at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium. The Eagles’ triumph propelled them to the temporary lead in Group E, attributed to a superior goal difference.

The first half saw a balanced exchange, with both teams creating chances that posed no substantial threat. The prospect of a goalless draw loomed until the 60th minute of the second half when a pivotal free-kick near the South African area altered the course of the game. Real Sociedad captain Hamari Traoré seized the opportunity, capitalizing on a rebound from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to secure the first goal, establishing a 1-0 lead for Mali.

Shortly thereafter, an impressive team play by Mali saw 24-year-old player Lassine Sinayoko extending the lead, solidifying the final score at 2-0 in the 66th minute.

This outcome places Mali at the helm of Group E with three points, holding a superior goal difference over Namibia, who also secured a victory against Tunisia, albeit by a single goal. Conversely, South Africa descends to the bottom of Group E, having conceded the most goals in the initial round of AFCON 2023.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Mali’s upcoming fixture is scheduled for January 20 against Tunisia, while South Africa is set to face Namibia on Sunday, January 21, with both matches taking place at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

You Might Also Like

40 Tunisian migrants missing in Mediterranean for 5 days, says national guard

AFCON: Namibia achieves historic victory in African cup opener

Trevor Noah wins Emmy award for best variety talk series

Jersey court approves return of $9M stolen assets to Nigeria

USAfrica: T.B. Joshua: Let the dead rest. By Suyi Ayodele

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article 40 Tunisian migrants missing in Mediterranean for 5 days, says national guard 40 Tunisian migrants missing in Mediterranean for 5 days, says national guard
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
40 Tunisian migrants missing in Mediterranean for 5 days, says national guard
AFRICA

40 Tunisian migrants missing in Mediterranean for 5 days, says national guard

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
AFCON: Namibia achieves historic victory in African cup opener
Trevor Noah wins Emmy award for best variety talk series
Jersey court approves return of $9M stolen assets to Nigeria
USAfrica: T.B. Joshua: Let the dead rest. By Suyi Ayodele
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights