40 Tunisian migrants missing in Mediterranean for 5 days, says national guard

Title: Search Operations Launched as Migrants Depart from Tunisia’s Eastern Coast

In a statement, the national guard reported that migrants departed from the city of Sfax, located in the central region of Tunisia’s east coast, overnight last Wednesday to Thursday. Concerned relatives, who lost contact with the migrants, promptly alerted the national guard, prompting an extensive search utilizing significant resources to locate the missing individuals.

Eastern Tunisia, in conjunction with Libya, serves as the primary departure point for numerous irregular migrants seeking refuge from conflicts or challenging economic circumstances as they embark on journeys in search of improved lives in Europe.

Statistical data released by the National Guard indicates a notable increase in irregular migrant interceptions by Tunisian authorities during the first 11 months of 2023. The figure reached 69,963, more than doubling the corresponding period in 2022. Among these, 77.5 percent were foreigners, predominantly hailing from sub-Saharan Africa, while the remaining percentage represented Tunisian nationals.

This surge in departures follows a speech delivered in February by President Kais Saied, in which he decried “hordes of illegal migrants” as a demographic threat to the country.

The International Organization for Migration reports a concerning toll on human lives, with more than 2,270 individuals losing their lives while attempting to cross the central Mediterranean in 2023. This figure reflects a 60 percent increase compared to the previous year.