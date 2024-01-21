AFCON: Tunisia holds Mali to a 1-1 draw game

Tunisia secured its inaugural point in Group E by holding Mali to a 1-1 draw in a closely contested match between the two national teams.

Lassine Sinayoko of Mali demonstrated his prowess by opening the scoring for the regular “Eagles” in the 10th minute. Sinayoko executed a precise low shot that found the net off the far post, providing Mali with an early lead.

In a well-coordinated team effort, Hamza Rafia of Tunisia managed to level the score 10 minutes later. Rafia exhibited skill and precision as he successfully navigated his shot beneath the goalkeeper, contributing to the equalizer for the “Carthage Eagles.”

Mali, having previously secured a victory against South Africa in its inaugural match, now leads Group E with four points. This positioning was established prior to South Africa’s scheduled game against Namibia on Sunday. It is noteworthy that Namibia achieved its first Africa Cup victory by defeating Tunisia 1-0 in the initial fixture.