Germany reduces citizenship esidency requirement

germany

The German parliament has passed legislation reducing the residency requirement for citizenship from eight to five years, with overwhelming support at 382 votes to 234. This move aims to streamline the process for foreigners and address the shortage of skilled workers in Berlin.

Under the new law, individuals demonstrating significant integration efforts, such as proficiency in German or voluntary work, can apply for citizenship after three years. Moreover, the prohibition on dual nationality for individuals from non-EU countries has been lifted, differentiating Germany from other European nations and tightening naturalization criteria.

The emphasis on attracting skilled individuals to the German workforce aligns with practices in the US and Canada, according to Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. The law is designed to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of those enriching German society.

Government Integration Commissioner Reem Alabali-Radovan underscored the enfranchisement of millions who have yet to attain full societal membership, noting that approximately 10 million people in Germany lack a German passport, with 5.7 million having resided in the country for at least a decade. Alabali-Radovan advocated for the right to vote and be elected for integral members of society.

However, opposition arose from Alexander Throm, the domestic policy spokesman for the Christian Democrats, who criticized the law, stating that it “devalues citizenship” and represents a misplaced direction compared to countries like France, which has recently tightened naturalization rules.

Notably, this legislative change follows another recently ratified law facilitating the deportation of foreigners, emphasizing the delicate balance western governments must strike in attracting foreign workers to address demographic deficits while adopting a stricter stance on illegal immigration.

TAGGED: ,
