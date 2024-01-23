Ivorian President Hosts U.S. Secretary, discusses security

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Abidjan on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for US support in health, intelligence, and security. During a press conference, Blinken announced $45 billion in new funding through the ten-year U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, emphasizing support for coastal West African states. Ouattara highlighted discussions on regional challenges, including “difficult situations” and coups in neighboring countries. The US also pledged to enhance Cote d’Ivoire’s security capacity, with significant increases in military training and equipment over the past year. Blinken’s Africa tour continues with visits to Nigeria and Angola.

(AP)

