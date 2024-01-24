Bobi Wine’s documentary ‘People’s President’ nominated for 2024 Oscars

Ugandan Filmmaker Bobi Wine’s Documentary, ‘The People’s President,’ Earns Oscar Nomination

Ugandan artist and activist Robert Kyagulanyi, widely known as Bobi Wine, has garnered a nomination for the 2024 Oscars with his documentary, ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President.’ The film competes in the Best Documentary Feature category, alongside four other documentaries, including the Tunisian production ‘Four Daughters.’

Expressing gratitude for the nomination, Bobi Wine stated, “It is such a humbling moment to see the Ugandan story make it to the Academy Awards – the most prestigious and significant awards in the world.” He added, “Today the fight for democracy in Uganda and around the world lives on. Thank you for this recognition!”

Bobi Wine, who contested the 2021 presidential elections but lost to President Museveni, faced allegations of manipulated votes, resulting in widespread protests by opposition supporters. Human rights groups reported security forces killing dozens and arresting thousands of protestors during this period. Bobi Wine himself has been arrested and detained multiple times for criticizing President Museveni’s rule.

(AP)