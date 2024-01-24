EFCC’s ₦4Billion money-laundering, fraud charges, ex-Gov Obiano pleads Not Guilty, granted bail

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Former Governor of Anambra State of Nigeria, Willie Obiano, entered a not guilty plea to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) alleged money laundering/fraud charges against him.

Chief Obiano appeared at the Federal High Court in Abuja today Wednesday, January 24, 2024 where the 68-year-old former banker was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Among the charges are: “That you, Chief Willie Maduabuchi Obiano, whilst being the Executive Governor of Anambra State of Nigeria between March 2014 – March 2022, sometime between the 16th February, 2018 and 9th March, 2018 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did make cash transaction through a non-financial institution by instructing one Uzuegbuna Okagbue, your then Chief Protocol Officer/Deputy Chief of Staff to transfer the aggregate sum of N223,371,000 (Two Hundred and Twenty Three Million, Three Hundred and Seventy One Thousand Naira) only from the Anambra State Government Security Vote Account No 5030050875 domiciled at Fidelity Bank Plc into Connought International Services Limited, Fidelity Bank No 5540007709 (a non-financial institution) which was converted to the equivalent of $600,000.00 (Six Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) and collected in cash from one Ayuba Tanko and handed over to you in cash by the said Uzuegbuna Okagbue and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) in 2012 and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act…”

“That you, Chief Willie Maduabuchi Obiano, whilst being the Executive Governor of Anambra State of Nigeria between March 2014 – March 2022, sometime between 13th February 2018 to 2nd March 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, indirectly transferred through Mr. Willie Nwokoye, your then principal private secretary, the sum of N1, 206, 760,310 Billion (One Billion, Two Hundred and Six Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Three Hundred and Ten Naira) only from the Anambra State Government Security Vote Account No: 5030050875 domiciled in Fidelity Bank Plc into the Fidelity Bank Plc Account No: 5600251033 belonging to Moment of Peace Ventures (an entity that had no business relationship with the Anambra State Government) which funds were dissipated for purposes unrelated/unconnected with the security affairs of Anambra State, which you reasonably ought to have known that such funds formed part of the proceeds of your unlawful act, to wit: (Stealing and Corruption) and you thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) in 2912 and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.”

The prosecution told the court it has 14 witnesses willing to testify against the former Governor. Obiano’s lawyer is Onyechi Ikpeazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Restrictions to former Governor Obiano’s travels and travel documents are in effect.