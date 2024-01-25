Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Supreme Court upholds Kefas Agbu’s election as Taraba Governor

Supreme Court upholds Kefas Agbu's election as Taraba Governor

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, has rejected the appeal filed by Professor Yahaya Sani of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), deeming it grossly lacking in merit. Professor Sani sought to overturn the victory of Governor Kefas Agbu in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, alleging non-compliance with the Electoral Act, irregularities, and other malpractices.

In his plea, Professor Sani requested the court to declare him the winner of the election, asserting that he had secured the majority of the lawful votes cast. The Court of Appeal in Abuja had previously dismissed Sani’s appeal in November, upholding the Tribunal’s judgment that affirmed Kefas’ election.

Both the appellate court and the Tribunal, on September 30, had unanimously deemed the NNPP’s appeal lacking in merit. Governor Kefas secured victory in the March 18, 2023, governorship election with 257,926 votes, surpassing Yahaya, who garnered 202,277 votes.

