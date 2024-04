Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello didn’t show up in court to face charges of allegedly laundering N84 billion. The court in Abuja had tight security, with officials from the EFCC and the police.

At the start of the court session, Bello was not there. The judge had previously adjourned the case to rule on how to serve Bello with the charges since he’s been avoiding it.

The EFCC claims Bello is dodging being served with the charges. The case is ongoing, and Bello’s absence is notable.