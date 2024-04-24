Uba Sani’s politics without bitterness

In the turbulent landscape of Nigerian politics, a refreshing approach has emerged, embodied by Senator Uba Sani of Kaduna state. Unlike the tumultuous battles that characterized politics in the past, Senator Uba Sani’s mantra of “politics without bitterness” is making waves and gaining traction among both politicians and the public.

Back in 1979, amidst the frenzy of political slogans, the Great Nigerian People’s Party (GNPP), under Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim, advocated for “Politics Without Bitterness.” Fast forward to today, Senator Uba Sani is embodying this ethos, and the impact is palpable.

During the Second Republic, Nigerian politics resembled warfare, with politicians constantly at odds, scheming, and undermining each other. However, Senator Uba Sani’s approach is a departure from this norm. He campaigned on issues, promising inclusive development and citizen participation in governance, without resorting to mudslinging or character assassination.

Moreover, Senator Uba Sani’s efforts to bridge political divides and foster unity are yielding results. He has been reaching out to opposition members, encouraging them to join hands in building Kaduna state. His inclusive approach has led to defections from the opposition camp, with prominent figures like the spokesperson of the Kaduna state PDP Campaign Council, Alhaji Yakubu Lere, and local government chairmen crossing party lines to support him.

Even beyond partisan lines, Senator Uba Sani has been fostering unity among past political rivals. Despite their differences, he maintains cordial relationships with former governors and gubernatorial candidates, seeking their counsel and support for the greater good.

In the aftermath of the polls, Senator Uba Sani continues to extend an olive branch to his opponents, urging them to put aside differences for the collective good. His efforts have led to notable defections and gestures of goodwill, indicating a shift towards a more harmonious political landscape in Kaduna state.

In conclusion, Senator Uba Sani’s politics of harmony represents a breath of fresh air in Nigerian politics. By eschewing bitterness and embracing inclusivity, he is setting a new standard for political discourse and governance. As the political landscape evolves, his approach serves as a beacon of hope for a more united and prosperous Nigeria.

Ref: Thecable