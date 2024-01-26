Trump former adviser Navarro sentenced to four months for contempt

Former President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, received a four-month prison sentence on Thursday for contempt of Congress. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta reprimanded Navarro for obstructing a subpoena in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, emphasizing, “You are not a victim.”

During the sentencing in Washington federal court, Judge Mehta admonished Navarro for impeding the work of the Democratic-led House of Representatives committee. “They had a job to do, and you made it harder,” the judge stated.

Navarro expressed his intent to appeal the decision, highlighting the case’s significance regarding the congressional subpoena power over senior White House aides. He solicited donations to cover his legal expenses, maintaining his innocence throughout.

Convicted by a jury in September on two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, Navarro faced prosecution for defying the committee’s subpoena regarding the Jan. 6 attack and former President Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Judge Mehta clarified that Navarro’s prosecution was not politically motivated, rebuking his claims otherwise.

Federal prosecutors sought a six-month sentence, emphasizing Navarro’s allegiance to Trump over the rule of law. However, Navarro’s defense requested probation. Despite facing up to two years in prison, Navarro appealed for a suspended sentence while pursuing his appeal.

Navarro’s defense relied on his understanding of executive privilege, claiming he believed Trump had invoked it. Judge Mehta countered, stating that executive privilege doesn’t absolve individuals from congressional subpoenas.

Navarro, who advised Trump on trade and COVID-19 issues, aligned himself with Trump’s baseless election fraud claims. He refused to cooperate with the House committee’s inquiry into his “Green Bay Sweep” plan aimed at challenging the election results.

Navarro joins former Trump adviser Steve Bannon as a convicted contemnor, marking another high-profile case involving Trump associates defying congressional oversight.

(Reuters)